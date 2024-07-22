Trisha Krishnan essays a cop fighting internal conflicts in ‘Brinda’ trailer

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming crime-thriller streaming series ‘Brinda’ was unveiled on Sunday.

The series stars Trisha Krishnan and follows the life of Brinda, a female cop essayed by Trisha as she navigates life, misogyny and personal conflicts.

The series is written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and marks the OTT debut of Trisha. It also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others in pivotal roles.

The screenplay of the series is penned by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, with music by Shakthikanth Karthik, Avinash Kolla as the production designer, Dinesh K Babu's cinematography and Anwar Ali as the editor.

The series expertly weaves together elements of drama, crime, and mystery, delivering an enthralling viewing experience.

It is produced by Adding Advertising LLP. ‘Brinda’ is set to drop on Sony LIV on August 2 in languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Trisha, who was last seen in ‘Leo’, has ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, ‘Ram’, ‘Identity’ and ‘Thug Life’ in the pipeline.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, which also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav, is set for a theatrical release on October 31, 2024.