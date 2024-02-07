Translating sensitive topic into a film is no small feat, says Sudipto

CHENNAI: As the Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story is set for the OTT release, director Sudipto Sen shared that tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat.

Inspired by real events, The Kerala Story delves into the sensitive and complex issue of the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to another religion in Kerala. Talking about the film, Sudipto said, “Tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat; it’s a challenge we willingly embraced. However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and the films box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself.”

“Many are living in the dark about the reality of the situation and for those, this film will lift that darkness and show them the naked truth as the stories in the film are real,” he shared.

The film follows the story of three girls: Shalini, Nimah, and Geetanjali, who are manipulated by their roommate, Asifa nto converting to another religion.