Trailer of Urvashi’s J Baby out

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu released the trailer of J Baby on Wednesday. Written and directed by Suresh Mari, the film stars Dinesh, Urvashi and Maran in the lead roles. Sharing the film’s trailer on his X account, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Excited to unveil the trailer of #JBaby. A film that celebrates motherhood and women worldwide!

Hearing incredible things all around for this movie, and I can’t wait to watch it. Join in and celebrate this #WomensDayWithJBaby Proud of my boys @beemji & @Sureshmariii #Urvashi ma’am (sic). “ Based on true story, Urvashi is a trouble-inviting woman. When she goes missing, her sons are on a mission to find her. The two minute-thirty three second trailer displays emotions and drama. Produced by Pa Ranjith, Abhayanand Singh, Piyush Singh, Sourabh Gupta, Aditi Anand and Ashwini Chaudhari, the film has music by Tony Britto. Shanmugam Velusamy is the editor, while Jayanth Sethu Mathavan is handling the camera. J Baby is all set to hit the screens on March 8, which is Women’s Day.

Here's the trailer: