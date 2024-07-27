Trailer of Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi's 'Ghuspaithiya' out now, check out

MUMBAI: Makers of 'Ghuspaithiya' starring Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh, have unveiled the trailer of the film.

The film revolves around the dangers of the digital world and the numerous types of threats that come with it, such as stalking and obsession.

The film features Urvashi Rautela as an enthusiastic housewife obsessed with social media. The narrative centres around her fascination and its impacts, hinting at a deeper storyline with unexpected twists.

Discover the threats that will shake your trust to the core with #Ghuspaithiya #GhuspaithiyaInTheatersOn9thAug #GhuspaithiyaAlert



Vineet Kumar Singh plays a determined cop, while Akshay Oberoi takes on the role of an intriguing stalker, setting the stage for a gripping chase and suspenseful encounters. The trailer hints at the complex interplay between these characters, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Vineet Kumar Singh shared about the film and said, "In our life, what used to happen earlier was that there used to be a door at home. People used to come in through the door.

Now, the door is our phone. And through the phone, they come into our home. And they know so much that they spend their entire lives playing around. So, this film takes you to that world.

And I found this very interesting. We have all seen the era of the digital revolution and the side effects of it." The film delves deeply into the complexity of contemporary digital dangers and their influence on our personal and professional lives.

It also highlights social media's side effect and the risks to trust and privacy. 'Ghuspaithiya' is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy and Manjari Susi Ganeshan. The film will be released on August 9