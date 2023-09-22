Trailer of Trisha’s The Road is an instant hit

CHENNAI: The trailer of actor Trisha Krishnan’s The Road was released by Pa Ranjith, Arya and Gautham Menon on Thursday.

The 163-second trailer has Trisha as Meera in a never-seen-before character where she is seen in various emotions and has predominantly opened to positive reviews.

The Road thriller that is based on real-life incidents is all set to hit the screens on October 6.

Directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinema, Sam CS has composed the film’s music.



In an interview with DT Next, Arun had said, “It took me three years and several visits to police stations and libraries so that the story has depth in it. The movie revolves around a few incidents on highways and how one such person is impacted by it.”