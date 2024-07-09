Trailer of 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' unveiled, to stream from this date

CHENNAI: Makers of the new series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' starring Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome on Tuesday unveiled its official trailer.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of Tribhuvan Mishra, a man who dives headfirst into a misadventure involving guns and sweet-toothed goons disguised as halwaais (sweetmakers).

The series is a delightful nod to Bollywood nostalgia, where each character brings their own secret masala to the saucy ride, a release said, adding that Ram Sampath’s music score spices up this crazy comedy of errors.

"Working on ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ was a joyride through the unpredictable. Crafting comedy, in particular, is a delicate balance of timing and relatability,” says creator, showrunner and co-director Puneet Krishna.

“Tribhuvan Mishra isn't just a character; he's a journey through the absurdities of life. This show belongs to every single person who worked on it and brought this story to life with all heart. We embraced the challenge of weaving humor into a narrative that explores unconventional themes that can be refreshingly different in the Indian context," he added.

On creating the songs for the series, producer and music composer Ram Sampath shares, “It was like composing a symphony for a circus! Each note had to capture the whimsy, tension, and sheer madness of Tribhuvan's journey. Can’t wait to share it with the audience!”



Tanya Bami, Series Head Netflix India said, “Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a super fresh and delightful show which has the best of creator Puneet Krishna at play. The setting, the characters, and the dialogue are all memorable and fresh and packed with comedy, tension, and lots more. Puneet’s writing and Ram’s music create the perfect blend of comedy, action, drama and romance. This show joins the fantastic line-up of comedy genre content our members have enjoyed on Netflix this year. Get ready for our next potboiler.”

Produced by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj, and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, the Netflix series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak.

It will be out on July 18.