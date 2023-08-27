“Trailer of the century”: Is Karan Johar’s latest post for SRK’s ‘Jawan’?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to release the trailer of his action-packed film ‘Jawan’ with Atlee.



The ‘Pathaan’ star recently conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and interestingly most questions were about the ‘Jawan’ trailer.

Since most of his fans were curious about the trailer, Shah Rukh asked them to take a minute to relax and said, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha.

Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan”. And now on Sunday, SRK’s fans’ excitement increased next-level after the actor’s close friend and director Karan Johar dropped an Instagram post.

His Instagram post read, “I just saw the trailer of the century !!!! #iykyk.”

"Can't wait for Jawan trailer," a social media user commented. "Wow...did Karan just praise Jawan?" an Instagram user wrote.

Karan did not mention ‘Jawan’ in his post. However, several fans assumed that he was talking about SRK’s film only. SRK’s fans also reposted his story and expressed their happiness about ‘Jawan’. 'Jawan' stars Shah Rukh and Nayanthara in the leading role with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Jawan is set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on September 7.