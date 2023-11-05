Trailer of Sathish’s Conjuring Kannappan is eerie, hilarious

CHENNAI: The trailer for actor Sathish’s horror-comedy film Conjuring Kannapan is out, and it is both terrifying and hilarious. Full of eerie happenings, lurking ghosts, abominable horrors, all the while fused with a lot of rib tickling comedy, the film is both twisted and comical.

The trailer starts off as pure horror, as Sathish is always finding himself in one house while he sleeps. He always finds a ghost who is never fully revealed but scares the living daylights out of him. Switching to quirky moments of fun music, you almost forget that the film also has any horror in it.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently basking the success of Leo, unveiled the trailer and wrote, “Feeling elated to launch the trailer of #ConjuringKannappan My hearty wishes to @archanakalpathi ma’am, @actorsathish bro, @ReginaCassandra, @thisisysr sir and the entire cast and crew for the grand success.” (sic)

Feeling elated to launch the trailer of #ConjuringKannappan https://t.co/6TDXZRwNxu



My hearty wishes to @archanakalpathi ma’am, @actorsathish bro, @ReginaCassandra, @thisisysr sir and the entire cast and crew for the grand success ✨ — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 4, 2023

Conjuring Kannapan is produced by AGS Entertainments and was shot in Chennai.



The film stars Sathish, Regina Cassandra, Nasser, Anand Raj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh and Redin Kingsley, among others.

Release date of the film will be announced soon.