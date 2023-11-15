Trailer of Mammootty-Jyotika’s Kaathal-The Core is intense

CHENNAI: Helmed by Jeo Baby, Mammootty and Jyotika is all set to take the audience on an intense journey with Kaathal- The Core. The trailer of the film was unveiled on November 14.

Mammotty’s character, Mathew is a serious person, who doesn’t talk much to anybody, even with his wife (played by Jyotika) after being married to her for more than 20 years.

There is some hassle going on and Mathew’s entire family has drifted apart. The whole trailer had minimal dialogues indicating a rooted and minimalist approach.

Fighting a case pertaining to charges related to ‘cruelty’, there is also some kind of political angle to the whole story. Then comes the part of the family drama, where things are even darker. The music for this legal-family drama is scored by Mathews Pulickan. The script for the film is penned by Paulson Skaria and Adarsh Sukumuran.

Bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany, the movie has cinematography by Salu K Thomas and Francies Louis is taking care of the cuts.