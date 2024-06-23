Trailer of Indian 2 to be out on June 25

CHENNAI: Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, Indian 2, which stars actor Kamal Haasan, has announced the trailer launch of the film. Scheduled for a grand release on July 12, the film’s trailer is all set to release on June 25.

Taking to their official X account, the makers tweeted, “Step into the grandeur with SENAPATHY! The INDIAN-2 Trailer is releasing on June 25th, 2024. Brace yourselves for the comeback (sic).”

The first part of the film was released back in 1996.

Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The political thriller is written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar. The cinematography for Indian 2 is done by Ravi Varman along with the editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

The film is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal Haasan has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, and Thug Life with Mani Ratnam in his kitty. Director Shankar Shanmugam next has Game Changer which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead.