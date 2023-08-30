Tragic comedy genre less explored in Hindi cinema: Actor Sunny Singh

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Singh, who will be next be seen in 'Risky Romeo', a tragic comedy, says the genre has been less explored in Hindi cinema and hopes that his upcoming film will be able to fill that void.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, who previously helmed 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Risky Romeo' is said to be an intriguing blend of explosive drama and a contemporary exploration of existential crisis. It is being touted as a stylish and edgy neo-noir comic tragedy.

Talking about the film, Sunny told IANS: "With an interesting title as 'Risky Romeo', I am sure it's going to be a roller coaster ride. As an actor, I'm always in to take up challenging roles and this is undoubtedly one of them.

The actor, who made his film debut with a brief role in 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' and his first commercial success was the buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', has started to prep for the film.

"Understanding my character, its graph and finding it within myself is going to be quite an interesting journey and I am already prepping for it. This is going to be fun and I'm really looking forward to it."

Opening about the genre of the film, he said: "I believe tragic comedy as a genre has been less explored in Hindi cinema and hopefully 'Risky Romeo' will be able to fill that void with its exciting, quirky and edgy subject that creates hilarious situations and humorous characters.

Sunny, whose one the highest grossers include 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', added: "Having been a part of successful rom-coms in the past, I strongly believe this film is going to be a refreshing change."