TN govt allows special shows of Dhanush's 'Raayan' on July 26; check timings here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday permitted Sun Pictures to screen special shows of the upcoming Dhanush-starrer ‘Raayan’ on its opening day.

Five shows of 'Raayan' can be screened between 9 am on July 26 (Friday) to 2 am the following day.

Sun Pictures, who are producers of the film, had requested permission to screen special shows on Friday.

Now, due to the addition of an extra show in the morning, the state government has requested theatres to make adequate arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

Raayan, directed by Dhanush himself, is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films of this year. An action-packed revenge drama, it is also the star's 50th film.

Apart from Dhanush in the lead role, the film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

The camera is handled by Om Prakash while Prasanna GK is the editor and Jacki the production designer and Peter Hein the action choreographer.

'Raayan' has been certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).