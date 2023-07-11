TN Film Exhibitors’ Association approaches govt with requests

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors’ Association (TNFEA) on Tuesday appealed to the State government and to film producers with a set of resolutions that includes asking to allow the screening of commercial programs like IPL matches in theatres and to release films on OTT platforms only after eight weeks of the film's theatrical release.

Here is the set of requests made by the TNFEA to film producers:

1. Films are to be released only on OTT after eight weeks of the film's theatrical release.

2. New films should be advertised only after four weeks of the film's OTT release.

3. One per cent (publicity) should be deducted for advertising posters.

4. For new films, film producers should ask for a maximum share of 60 per cent.

5. For films that are meant for theatrical release, when it is released on OTT, the film producers have to pay a part of the sum to theatres.

Here is the set of requests made by the TNFEA to the Tamil Nadu government:

1. Maintenance fees should be collected from theaters like the other states.

2. Theaters should allow conducting commercial events like IPL matches & beauty pageant shows etc.

3. Electricity bills and property taxes for theatres should be slashed.

"We request the government to reconsider the demands we have already given and give permission soon and make way for theaters to live," the press release added.

Earlier, a consultation meeting was held today on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners Association. The association appealed to A-list stars of the Tamil Film Industry to act in two films a year.

Last week, the association reportedly appealed to the State government to revise the current cinema ticket pricing. The association has requested to increase the ticket prices for all theatres, including single-screen theatres and multiplexes, in the wake of alleged complaints about consistent financial losses incurred by theatre owners.