Title Teaser of SK 21 to be out on February 16

CHENNAI: On account of actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday on February 17, the makers of SK 21 announced that the title teaser of the film will be unveiled on February 16. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy and has Sai Pallavi playing the female lead.

SK 21 is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Sharing a 70-second clip featuring the behind-the-scenes of Sivakarthikeyan’s physical transformation for the film, the makers wrote, “Hard work-grit and a “can- do” mentality still matters-a great asset now on display…#HeartsonFire #SK21 Title Teaser on 16th Feb at 5pm #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #Sivakarthikeyan #SK21 (sic).” The video ends with the words, ‘Soldier’s body, hero’s heart’.

National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar is scoring music for the film, marking SK 21 first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and him. CH Sai is the cinematographer and Kalaivanan R is handling the cuts.

Sivakarthikeyan, Kamal Haasan and Rajkumar Periasamy

Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar, has SK 22 with AR Murugadoss in the pipeline.