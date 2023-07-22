Title & first look motion poster of Yogi Babu-starrer Vaanavan unveiled

CHENNAI: The EdenFlicks team has launched their title today celebrating Yogi Babu’s birthday. Actor cum music director G.V.Prakash and director Madonne Ashwin will be releasing the first look motion poster of Vaanavan.

Vaanavan is a multi-starrer movie with Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, ‘Master’ Sakthi Rithvik (Bigil boy), ‘Love Today’ Prathana Nathan & Kalki Raja is in final stages of production.

Sajini K Surendran who’s originally from Kerala making his debut as Director in this movie who previously directed Malayalam’s first web series Masquerade. Cinematography is held by Pavi K Pavan (Ashoka Vanamalo Arjuna Kalyanam and Regina fame), written by debut writer Hariharan and edited by Finn George. Music Director Govind Vasantha and lyricist Karthik Netha are set to join hands once again for this project after their multiple chart buster feel good songs.

This young crew shot the film around rural Madurai and Chennai, is produced under the banner Edenflicks productions by Producer Thomas Renny George. Thomas had earlier co-produced the Sai Pallavi-starrer Gargi which was released last year. This film is touted to attract kids and family audience.