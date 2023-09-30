Title and first look of Kolaiseval out

CHENNAI: Following the success of Love, which was recently released in theatres, RP Bala and Kousalya Bala of RP Films are now producing their second venture, titled Kolaiseval.

The title and first look poster was released by director Pa Ranjith on Friday.

Written and directed by debutant director VR Thudhivaanan, Kolaiseval has Kalaiyarasan playing the protagonist, while YouTube short films fame Deepa Balu is making her debut.



Bala Saravanan and Agaran Venkat play key roles and Aadhavan, who has played character roles so far, plays a strong negative character. Actors including Gajaraj will also be seen playing a crucial part of the film.

PG Muthiah has taken care of cinematography, while Santhan has composed the music. Editing is by Ajay Manoj.

The announcement regarding the release date for Kolaiseval is yet to be made.