Tiger Shroff wishes his "mentor" Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday

MUMBAI: As producer Sajid Nadiadwala is celebrating his 58th birthday today, actor Tiger Shroff penned a special note for his "mentor."

Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger shared a still from 'Baaghi 3' sets featuring himself, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my mentor and producer have a blockbuster year ahead #sajidnadiawala @wardakhannadiadwala."

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'.

The third installment of the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Shroff's brother.

The action flick that revolves around the bond of the brothers duo was largely shot in Serbia in extreme temperatures.

It also features Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India.

Meanwhile, Sajid's upcoming projects include 'Housefull 5'.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments.

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani.

The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji.

The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

The fifth part will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing it. Sajid is also coming up with 'Chandu Champion.'

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik Aaryan will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14. Tiger, on the other hand, is gearing up for the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.