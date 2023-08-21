Tiger Shroff cheers for Disha Patani as she makes her directorial debut

MUMBAI: Actor Disha Patani on Monday marked her directorial debut with the music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Actor Tiger Shroff also showed his support for Disha on this special day.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ and cheered for the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor.

He wrote, “ Woah Congratulationss debut director! Love this @dishapatani #KyuKaruFikar.” Disha shared a glimpse of the song on her Instagram account which she captioned, “I couldn’t care to come up with a cool caption cause #KyunKaruFikar!.”

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by Vaibhav Pani and penned by Vayu. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her bold dance moves.

Soon after Disha dropped the video, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “she is such a queen,” a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “Killing it”. Tiger’s sister Ayesha Shroff commented, “Congratulations deeeeeeeshu!!! Wooohooo!!” Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani for a long time.

The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up now.

From ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has impressive dance moves in her songs. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in ‘Project K’, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s official title is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Disha also has ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.