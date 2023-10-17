Tiger 3's new poster features Emraan Hashmi as film's ominous villain

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. The Maneesh Sharma directorial film has generated a lot of interest among the audience after the release of its trailer.

Fans are anxiously anticipating seeing the movie on a big screen soon, and now a new poster for it has been unveiled, showing Emraan Hashmi in an electrifying appearance.

The makers of the movie unveiled the poster of the film depicting Emraan as an antagonist. Fans are sure to be intrigued by the image, which features him holding a gun and having an intense expression on his face. Emraan also took to Instagram to share the poster, and wrote in the caption, "Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi... bhaari padega Tiger."

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' on Monday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai.

This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss. The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. A complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of 'Adhik Maas' which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14.

Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.