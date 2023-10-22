'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' song to be out tomorrow

MUMBAI: Actor Salman Khan has expressed his excitement on the release of the song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' from his most-anticipated movie 'Tiger 3'.

He said that it is among his favourite dance tracks and he hopes that people will love watching him and Katrina Kaif in this chartbuster.

The song will be out tomorrow and there is a lot of buzz since the makers dropped the teaser of the song.

Salman said, "Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I'm very confident that 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' will make people happy."

He added, "It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' does this too and becomes a global hit!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CysIBqKIcKF/?img_index=1

Earlier, Katrina shared her experience on shooting for the track with Salman, Katrina said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher." On Friday, the makers of 'Tiger 3' dropped a teaser of the film's song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'.

In the brief clip, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are seen dancing with each other at a stunning location in Cappadocia, Turkey. Sharing the teaser's link, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, "Tiger & Zoya are ready to party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping hot on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf Dekho ek choti jhalak...#Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Salman and Katrina seem to have incredible chemistry in the vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' marks the first collaboration between Salman and Arijit Singh.

On Thursday, Salman shared the update via an Instagram post. "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov," he wrote.

Earlier, Katrina shared her experience on shooting for the track with Salman, Katrina said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher."

On Friday, the makers of 'Tiger 3' dropped a teaser of the film's song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'.

In the brief clip, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are seen dancing with each other at a stunning location in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Sharing the teaser's link, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, "Tiger & Zoya are ready to party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping hot on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf Dekho ek choti jhalak...#Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November.Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Salman and Katrina seem to have incredible chemistry in the vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' marks the first collaboration between Salman and Arijit Singh.

On Thursday, Salman shared the update via an Instagram post. "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov," he wrote.

'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' drops tomorrow at 11 am. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is set to release on November 12.