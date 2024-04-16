Thug Life on track; Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan back with STR in new role

CHENNAI: The good news for Tamil movie buffs is that Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life is that actors Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan, who backed out of the film, citing date issues, are now back in the unit.

The cherry on the cake is that Silambarasan TR, who was initially approached to play Dulquer’s role in the film, has now been cast in a new role.

“STR could be seen in a dual role in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and will begin shooting soon. The shoot of Thug Life will resume after the polling at a rapid pace. Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Dulquer too will shoot for their portions alongside Kamal Haasan in this schedule,” a source told DT Next.

The makers went for a recce in Siberia a few weeks ago, where the climax of the film would be shot. Apart from that, the team has plans to shoot across schedules in New Delhi and Chennai.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.

Nassar and Abirami play important roles in the movie.

The film went on floors in Chennai in January.