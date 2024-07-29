'Thug Life' makers reveal glimpse of 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan dubbing for film

CHENNAI: Last week, we had exclusively brought to you that Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR have finished dubbed for their respective portions in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'. An hour ago, the makers of the much-anticipated project released a glimpse of 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan dubbing for the film.

In the clip, the veteran actor can be seen seated with director Mani Ratnam as they watch the rushes of their film. Towards the end of the video, they are seen in a face-off against a background that looks like a huge barren land where the first look glimpse of the film, released earlier, was shot.

The dubbing session took place prior to the filming of the next schedule on August 5.

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's second collaboration with Mani Ratnam, 37 years after the classic 'Nayagan'. In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and STR, 'Thug Life' also features Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri in important roles.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing the music, while Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer.