This up and coming popstar aims to support budding artistes

CHENNAI: It was an idle weekend back in 2016, when K Subrahmanyam, in his cozy home tee and shorts, with a buzz cut which he calls a terrible fashion blunder, composed his first song Coz I am in love with you which he vaguely remembers to be off tempo.

“Back in the day, there were a lot of pop love songs like Let me love you, by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber, which moved me to make one. It was so awful that it just stayed in my bedroom with me,” says Subrahmanyam, who now has his own band releasing music on his YouTube channel, and slating live concerts in the city.

KS, the stage name he has chosen for himself, started singing from the age of four, debuting in a Tamil light music group, Isai Mazhalai. “I was singing and touring around the globe during my time in the group. Towards 2017, I had my voice break, which made me learn about other sides of the music industry,” explains Subrahmanyam, who got intrigued learning music production for the next three years.

Aimlessly jamming in the house during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic made the artiste, along with his close friend Smiti Desai, who is now his co-singer, to officially release a song together.

At his recent concert

“I remember it was on August 8 2020, when we finally made our dreams come true with our very first album Teen, the lyrics of which was centralised around friendships and hardships teenagers go through. After a year, in 2021, Smiti and I did our first virtual concert, where we sang five of our songs, making it a fun experience, yet not satisfying as we both couldn’t see our music lovers dancing to our beats,” describes KS, who is living his dream this year, making his fans tap to the rhythm of his beats with his live concert.

A basic black shirt reading ‘Journey’ in bold, along with his best loved military cargo pants, completed Subrahmanyam’s comfortable, yet chic look for his live concert. His white metallic rings and chains reflected the flashy concert lights, making him shine like a star, performing his most loved album ‘Journey’.

“My album, consisting of 12 songs, is very special to me as I had to go through hardships creating it. The whole album is like a journey, with each song conveying a story about people and their life, which each of them can relate to,” explains KS, who was elated to have his journey live concert with just a hundred people, but with those who are his true music admirers. Subrahmanyam considers himself to be a loyal army member of the popular Korean boy band, BTS, with a bias for the ‘golden maknae’, Jungkook.

“I got to know more about BTS by watching Jungkook, and I see myself matching his energy and fashion sense. During his early years, Jk wasn’t good at composing his own lyrics, which makes me connect to him even more as I too need my mother, who helps me frame my thoughts to well constructed song lyrics,” says the budding musician, who dreams of meeting BTS someday and sharing a stage with them.

Talking about his future goals, Subrahmanyam has plans of working on songs in different languages, incorporating different genres and styles. “As much as I have always wanted to work with well established artistes, I am looking forward to making my band with new and raw talents, who have got the ability to make it big, but lack support and opportunity,” wishes KS with fingers crossed.