This script intrigued me when I re-read it: Vikram Rajeshwar

CHENNAI: Actor Vaibhav’s next that will co-star Athulya Ravi, Anandaraj, John Vijay Rajendran and Sunil Reddy, among others went on floors in Chennai on Wednesday. The film will be directed by Vikram Rajeshwar and produced by Bobby Balachandran, under his home banner BTG Universal, headed by Dr Manoj Beno.

Talking to DT Next, Vikram, who has helmed over 80 ad films said, “We started off with a big scene on Wednesday and it has been shaping up well.” He added that the film will be a comic caper. “This will be a comic film with a heist background to it. Imman is composing the music and my brother Arun Keshav too is directing the movie with me. This is the first time Vaibhav and his brother Sunil share the screen space,” said Vikram.



Despite having quite a few scripts on hand, the director said that he decided to go with this script first. “When I gave it a read, the story intrigued me. Moreover, I ensured that no one else comes up with this concept in the near future. When I pitched it to Vaibhav he was keen to allocate his dates for the project. I should say that things fell in place,” he remarked.

His father K Rajeshwar is an acclaimed filmmaker known for directing blockbusters like Idhaya Thamarai, Amaran, and Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi and have written screenplay for classics like Kadalora Kavidhaigal and Panneer Pushpangal, among others. “Dad has not directed a single comedy film and I am debuting with a comedy subject. However, when my family read the script, they all liked it. We have planned to shoot the entire film in Chennai for a month,” he stated.