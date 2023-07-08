This is how Alia wished mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on birthday

MUMBAI: On veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday, her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable post.

"Happy birthday queen. You make everything wonderful!! Love you oh so much," she wrote.

Alia also added a black-and-white image of Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor rang in her birthday in Italy.

She headed to Italy a few days ago and has been exploring the place with her daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat and granddaughter Samara.

Neetu's son and actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined his family for the birthday celebration. During his departure a day before, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, wherein he was seen requesting the paparazzi not to post the pictures on the same day as it would ruin the surprise for his mom. Interestingly, Ranbir reached Italy in time to be with his mom on her special day.

However, Alia and her daughter Raha missed the celebrations. In an Insta post, Alia also expressed her FOMO of not being there with her family on Neetu's birthday.

Alia became a member of the Kapoor clan last year after tying the knot with Ranbir on April 14. The duo announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Alia is also waiting for the release of her Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone', which is headlined by Gal Gadot. The film will be out on Netflix on August 11.



