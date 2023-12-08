This generation would understand Aalavandhan better: Suresh Krissna

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan's dual-action movie Aalavandhan (2001) re-released amidst much fanfare on Friday. Audience's reactions are a telltale that the psychological thriller has aged pretty well.

Every appreciation of Aalavandhan throughout the years majorly focused on its technical strength overshadowing the important message of how parenting can make or mar a child's future. This reporter decided to ask about it to the maker himself, "When there are a lot of elements in a film, people miss out on a few. But I strongly feel this generation would understand the film better. Back then, people weren't familiar with terms like schizophrenia. But now with the advent of OTT and information, the story aspect of the film will reach as much as the technical aspect."

Actor Nakkhul couldn't admire Kamal Haasan enough that he was on a review-spree after the screening and we too managed to catch up with him. "What kind of thinker Kamal sir is, I enjoyed the re-release as much as I enjoyed its initial release 20 years ago," he said, adding, "If I could say something has changed over the years, it's only me, now I watched the film purely for technical understanding." Lauding the child artiste who played Kamal, he said, "For that child to understand the character's depth and emote is simply awesome, kudos to him as well."