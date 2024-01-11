"There is no competition": Raveena Tandon on OTT vs theatre debate

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon feels that there are no dividing lines between theatres and OTT spaces currently and said that both of them can co-exist. Speaking to ANI, Raveena, who is all set to come up with the show 'Karmma Calling' on a digital platform, said, "OTT and theatre co-exist. There's no competition between the two mediums.

Some films are meant to be watched on the big screen...the same magic and fun you won't experience while watching them on OTT. For instance, the cinematic experience of 'KGF' was something else but yes, I agree that the viewership of 'KGF' increased with its release on OTT. Both mediums go hand-in-hand."

In the battle between OTT platforms and traditional movie theatres, both sides have their merits and demerits. OTT platforms provide convenience, variety, and cost-effective options, while theatres offer a unique cinematic experience, exclusivity, and the magic of the big screen.

After enthralling fans with her stint on the big screen for decades, Raveena has now found a strong foothold on OTT as well. 'Karmma Calling' marks her second web show after 'Aranyak'. The upcoming show is the Indian adaptation of the ABC series 'Revenge'.

In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamour, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

On what fans can expect from the show, Raveena shared, "This is an official adaptation of the American TV show 'Revenge'. But this show is so involved with our religion. Surprisingly, this was first made in the US. It was not easy stepping into the shoes of Indrani Kothari. The character was extremely opposite to my real-life personality but I had fun working on the show." 'Karmma Calling' will stream on January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth are also part of the show.