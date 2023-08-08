There is learning even as I unlearn to play my roles: Nassar

CHENNAI: As India's first cli-fi series, The Jengaburu Curse is all set to premiere on Sony Liv from Wednesday, actor Nassar, who plays Ravichandran Rao in the series is all excited about the story.

“More than my character of Ravichandran Rao, I am thrilled about the cause that it talks about. We have been talking about a few environmental issues across platforms. However, cinema and web series have been a wonderful medium for such stories. Imagine, when The Jengaburu Curse releases on Wednesday in Sony Liv, the entire world will have a message that they should know about,” he begins.

But the iconic actor feels that the series has other elements that are well-knit to the core content. “Be it a Korean film or a Japanese content or an Indonesian series, they all have a strong theme, but emotion is one thing that holds the story together. Likewise, The Jengaburu Curse too has an emotional narrative of a daughter, who is in search of her long-lost father. Director Nila Madhab Panda, who has created some of the best content so far has woven this well again,” adds the actor-filmmaker.

Poster of ' The Jengaburu Curse'

It is not common for an actor from the north to be portrayed as north Indian in the South and vice versa. This series is no exception as Nassar plays a South Indian. He laughs, “Thambi, naan onnu solren (I will tell you something). I couldn't be cast as a north Indian ever as my Hindi accent is on the thicker side. It wouldn’t look authentic if I played a character from the north. Earlier, we had the luxury of correcting the tone in dubbing. Nowadays, films and series are made in sync sound, and we need to get the dialogues right on the spot. I told them I would be comfortable playing a character from the South.”

In a career that has spanned for almost four decades on the silver screen, Nassar, who has played almost all roles under the sun, says that acting is a constant learning process and that he even learns in the process of unlearning.



“Yes, there is a lot of unlearning that I have to do for a character to get into the skin of it. However, I still keep learning on every set that as an actor. Even though I unlearn, I still look at the takeaways I have from that role. That is the secret to not hitting the saturation point yet,” he reveals as we sign off.