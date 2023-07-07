'The Nun 2' trailer out, fans excited

LOS ANGELES: The makers of ‘The Nun’ are all set to come up with the film’s sequel.

On Thursday, they unveiled the film’s trailer and it has definitely left fans excited.

Take a look

The sequel, which is headlined by Taissa Farmiga, is set to be out on September 8.

As per Variety, the film begins in 1956 after a priest is viciously murdered in France. According to the film’s official logline, “‘The Nun 2’ follows Sister Irene (Farmiga) as she once again comes face to face with the demonic Valak.”

Farmiga returns alongside Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet who will reprise their roles as Valak and Maurice “Frenchie,” respectively. “The Nun 2” will introduce new additions to the “Conjuring” universe, including Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Anna Popplewell as Marcella and Storm Reid as an unknown new character.

The USD 2 billion franchise began in 2013, with the original “The Conjuring” film, starring Patrick Wilson and Taissa Farmiga’s older sister, Vera Farmiga. The original film was inspired by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s nonfiction book, “The Amityville Horror.”

“The Conjuring’s” first spinoff “Annabelle” premiered in 2014. Soon after, “The Conjuring 2” was released in 2016, “Annabelle: Creation” in 2017 and then the second spinoff, “The Nun” in 2018. Since “The Nun,” the “Conjuring” universe has released “The Curse of La Llorona,” “Annabelle Comes Home” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

Directed by “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’s” Michael Chaves, “The Nun 2” was written by “M3GAN” screenwriter Akela Cooper and “Fear the Walking Dead” screenwriters Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.