The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth trends into Netflix’s global top 10

CHENNAI: On February 29, Netflix had officially released their four part docu-series chronicling the Sheena Bora case, titled, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. Since its release, the docu-series has continued to make waves worldwide.

Helmed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy Bahl, the series has soared into Netflix’s Top 10 English TV shows globally, sharing the space with trending Netflix Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1, One Day, and Love is Blind: Season 6. Within a week of its debut, the show has been trending across 18 countries, captivating audiences from Canada to Australia. Adding to its impressive reception, viewers across the world have spent 2.2 million hours watching the docu-series.

“Our journey with this series was truly immersive, marked by meticulous research and in-depth conversations with key figures central to the case. We delved deep into archives and sought firsthand perspectives to achieve a balanced narrative. The response surrounding our docu-series and the discourse that followed is humbling,” said the makers.

The docu-series offers a comprehensive view of the saga, presenting both sides of the narrative and delving into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family, unravelling the secrets that destroyed lives. With exclusive interviews featuring Mukerjea herself, her family, lawyers, and veteran journalists who broke the case, the series peels back layers about the disappearance of Sheena Bora.