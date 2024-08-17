The GOAT trailer launch: GOAT has been an unforgettable journey, says Director Venkat Prabhu

CHENNAI: Director Venkat Prabhu speaking to DT Next said #GOAT has been an unforgettable journey.

Producer Archana and I (Venkat Prabhu) were discussing on how we would make this.

We travelled to several foreign countries, including Russia.

We started the film in Los Angeles.

Overall, it is a great experience. We were nervous too on how we would present GOAT.

The entire team has put a lot of effort.

I am aware that Yuvan's music has received mixed response but when you see the film it will be a visual treat.

Apart from Vijay sir, there is Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan and Jayaram among others.

#GOAT is a proper commercial entertainer. See you all on September 5.

Everyone has equal prominence in the movie.

Post production work is taking place and the film will be sent to censoring soon.

Ajith saw the trailer of GOAT and said it looks really good. He also asked us to wish Vijay and the team on his behalf- Venkat Prabhu

