The G.O.A.T third single to release on August 3

CHENNAI: As the release date for actor Vijay's The Greatest of All Time is ticking down, the makers announced that the third single will release on August 3. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is set to hit the screens on September 5.

Sharing it on X, producer Archana Kalpathi wrote, "Dropping a to blast your feed. #TheGoatThirdSingle is releasing on August 3rd. Next update: Tomorrow 11 AM @actorvijay Sir. @vp_offl Hero. #TheGreatestOfAllTime #ThalapathyIsTheGOAT (SIC)."

The announcement poster features Vijay and one of the female actresses from the film. The team also teased us with an update tomorrow at 11 a.m..

The 51-second glimpse video released for Vijay's birthday has created an expectation among the audience and fans. Adding to that, the first two songs, Whistle Podu and Chinna Chinna Kangal, are already on the list of chartbusters on many platforms.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the lead actor is set to appear in a dual role.

The ensemble cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal. Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera, while Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for The G.O.A.T