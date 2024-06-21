The G.O.A.T second single to have late Bhavatharini’s voice using AI

CHENNAI: On account of actor Vijay’s birthday, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) are all set to treat the fans. The second single from the film, Chinna Chinna Kangal, will be released today at 6 pm. The team released a glimpse video on Friday.

The newly-released poster hints that the song will be family-oriented. Vijay has lent his voice for Chinna Chinna Kangal with Yuvan Shankar Raja scoring the music. Kabilan Vairamuthu has penned the lyrics. Late singer Bhavatharini’s voice is brought back for this song using Artificial Intelligence. Yuvan’s sister, Bhavatharini is known for her work in Oliyile Therivadhu Devathaiya, Aathadi Aathadi and Meherezylaa, among others. She succumbed to cancer earlier this year.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The G.O.A.T also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal in key roles. AGS Entertainment is bankrolling the project. Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera, while Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts.

The film is set to hit the screens on September 5.