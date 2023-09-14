“The Fire himself praises me”: SRK as Allu Arjun congratulates team ‘Jawan’

MUMBAI: The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller ‘Jawan’ doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

After the release of the film, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with their praises for SRK and team ‘Jawan’.

On Thursday, Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated team ‘Jawan’ for its massive success.

He wrote, “Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you, @VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always, @deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale , @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music . Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office.”

Reacting to the ‘Pushpa’ actor’s post, SRK wrote, “Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u”

‘Jawan’ has minted Rs 327.88 crores at the Indian box office after its first week.

Apart from SRK, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.