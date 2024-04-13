The Eeram combo is back with Sabdham, a horror mystery

CHENNAI: The teaser of the film, starring Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead, was unveiled by Venkat Prabhu on Friday. Arivazhagan of Eeram, Aarathu Sinam, and Kuttram 23 fame, is helming the film.



Sharing the poster in X, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Delighted to release teaser for #Sabdham, a thrilling sound-based horror film, is out now. Congratulations to the entire team for creating this masterpiece. Get ready for a scream-worthy experience (sic).”

Delighted to release teaser for #Sabdham,a thrilling sound-based horror film, is out now✨



Congratulations to the entire team for creating this masterpiece. Get ready for a scream-worthy experience✨



Link: https://t.co/kXCSdzWX7A



Starring @AadhiOfficial



Directed by… pic.twitter.com/V3972Nb2u5 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 12, 2024

Bankrolled by 7 G Siva, under the banner 7 G films, in association with Aalpha Frames, Lakshmi Menon, who was last seen in Chandramukhi 2, plays the female lead in the film. Simran and Laila are also sharing the screen space after 20 years in pivotal roles. Arun Bathmanaban handles the cinematography, and VJ Sabu is looking after the cuts. Thaman S is composing music for the film, his fourth collaboration with the director. Sabdham will be out in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film is set for a summer release.



Meanwhile, Arivazhagan also has Borrder starring Arun Vijay, Regina Cassandra and Stefy Patel in lead roles. The film is slated for release soon.