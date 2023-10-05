"The days are NOW...": Amitabh Bachchan shares his edgy leather look

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the early hours of Thursday flaunted his rough and tough edgy leather look. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a stunning picture of himself.

In the frame, he can be seen posing in a white t-shirt that he teamed up with a black leather jacket, grey trousers and black leather boots while sitting on a chair. Big B accessorized his look with a pair of reading glasses and a red scarf wrapped around his neck.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... those were never the days .. the days are NOW. !!"

As soon as Big B posted the picture, his fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "King Big B [?]."



Another commented, "The most beautiful actor in Indian cinema."

"The best [?]," another user commented. Recently, the megastar celebrated 41 years of meeting his fans outside his residence every Sunday.

He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video where he can be seen greeting and meeting his fans outside his house. Fans can also be seen standing and waiting with his posters.

Along with the post, he wrote, "T 4780 - This Sunday .. 41 years! Every Sunday! Can never have enough emotion or words for this gratitude and love..."

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Big B's bungalow named Jalsa in Mumbai for a glimpse of the superstar. Big B stands on a pedestal and waves to his fans. Big B often shares a string of images from the meet-and-greet session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. After 32 years, Amitabh will reunite with star Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170'. TJ Gnanavel directs Thalaivar 170. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film