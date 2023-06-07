Tharunam will have its special moments: Arvindh Srinivasan

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Kishen Das’s upcoming film, that will be helmed by director Arvindh Srinivasan of Deja Vu fame, made an official announcement on Wednesday. The film has been titled Tharunam, and will star Smruthi Venkat, alongside Kishen. The music will be composed by Darbuka Siva.

Talking to DT Next about the project, Arvindh says, “After Deja Vu, I wanted to do a film that is diametrically opposite to my debut movie. As a result of that, I decided to go with Tharunam’s script, which is of romantic genre.” On choosing Kishen and Smruti in lead roles the filmmaker remarks, “I didn’t look for huge stars as Tharunam is an author-backed script. Just like the title, the film captures important moments of the couple in love, and the romance between them. Their relationship is at stake because of a moment, and how they bounce back is the crux of the film.”

Arvindh says that the film will be a visual treat. “Raja Bhattacharjee has been of immense support since my short film days, and is the DoP for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal as well. The film will be rich in visuals. Darbuka Siva was the obvious choice for music,” he concludes.