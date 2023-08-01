Thank you for the trust: Akshay after 'OMG 2' received nod from censor board

MUMBAI: After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a green signal to Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2', the actor expressed his gratitude to the members of the board for trusting them.

"Vishwas rakhne ke liye abhaar (Gratitude for trusting us)," Akshay posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

He also shared that the film's trailer will be released on August 2.



"OMG2Trailer tomorrow..OMG2 in theatres on August 11," he added.

The update about the trailer has left fans excited.

"Finally," a social media user wrote.

"Best wishes sir. Eagerly waiting for the film," another user commented.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the censor board has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.

"#Xclusiv... ‘OMG 2’ RUN TIME... #OMG2 certified ‘A’ by #CBFC on 31 July 2023. Duration: 156.10 min:sec [2 hours, 36 min, 10 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: 11 Aug 2023. #AkshayKumar #PankajTripathi #YamiGautam," Adarsh tweeted.

While the film was awaiting its certification, it was previously reported that the film's release date might be shifted. However, the film is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11.



Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. In the new part, he will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva.

Last month, the makers of the film dropped a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie, showing a glimpse of OMG 2’s world and introducing key characters, with Akshay playing Lord Shiva and actor Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a devotee.

They also unveiled a powerful song titled 'Har Har Mahadev'. The track has Akshay channelling Lord Shiva with ash smeared on his face and body and doing his famous Tandav dance. The song 'Har Har Mahadev' opens with an army of Shiva devotees, both men and women, clad in vibrant traditional attire.

The song was sung and composed by Vikram Montrose and written by Shekhar Astitwa. Now it is to see how 'OMG 2' perform at the box office.