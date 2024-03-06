Thani Oruvan, Irudhi Suttru win big at Tamil Nadu State Film Awards 2015

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the State Film Awards for the year 2015 and the ceremony will take place today at TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam. Thani Oruvan gets the highest number of Awards for best film, villain for Arvind Swamy, story writer for Mohan Raja and best cinematographer and editor for Ramji and Gopikrishna, respectively. Brindha also bags the award for best choreographer for the film.

Thani Oruvan Poster

Irudhi Suttru and 36 Vayathinile also win big with Madhavan and Jyotika bagging Best Actor and Best Actress awards. Sudha Kongara won the Best Director award for Irudhi Suttru and the film also gets a recognition in the Best Film: Special Prize category. On the other hand, 36 Vayathinile gets Best Film About Women Empowerment: Special Prize. Ritika Singh gets the Best Actress: Special Prize for Irudhi Suttru, which also marks her debut film.

The awards for best comedy actor and actress goes to Singampuli and Devadarshini, with Ghibran winning the award for best music director for Uttama Villain and Papanasam.