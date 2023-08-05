Thangalaan makers release poster of Malavika Mohanan on her b’day

CHENNAI: Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Maaran (2022) in Tamil, celebrated her birthday on August 4. The makers of her upcoming film, Thangalaan, released a new poster featuring the actor and conveyed birthday wishes. Malavika was seen in a fierce look with sparks surrounding her.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan also stars Vikram, Pasupathy and Parvathy, among others.

Produced by Studio Greens and Neelam Productions, the music for Thangalaan is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is reportedly based on true incidents of Tamil labourers, who toiled at the Kolar Gold Field and is set in the pre-independence era. The official announcement about the release date is yet to be made.