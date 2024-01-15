Actor Vijay smiles with his squad in new poster of ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is joining forces with Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Prashanth for the upcoming film ‘The Greatest Of All Time’. On Monday, the makers unveiled a new poster from the film on the occasion of Pongal.

It features Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Prashanth, dressed in military outfits, walking away from presumably a war zone. The poster also showcases a truck being blown up behind them, as well as an army aircraft.

‘The Greatest Of All Time’ has been directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film, which as per speculations are father and son. Earlier last year, the actor and director were seen heading to Los Angeles, California.

The film is produced by Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film while Siddhartha Nuni has captured the story in his lens. Venkat Raajen serves as the editor on the film.