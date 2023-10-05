Thalaivar 170 shoot commences with puja ceremony

CHENNAI: Makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Thalaivar 170 unveiled the first look of the Superstar on Wednesday. Revealing his poster, the production has also announced the beginning of its shoot. They also shared a few images from the launch ceremony. The first look shows Rajinikanth donning a pure gangster style menacing look. Rajinikanth completes the look with stylish black suit, a slightly trimmed beard and glasses.

Taking to their Instagram, Lyca Productions shared the slick poster of Rajinikanth and wrote: “Lights, Camera, Clap, & ACTION With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of #Thalaivar170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast. Now it’s time for some action! We’ll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses...!” (sic)

While the reveal of Superstar’s poster had announced the shoot, other cast members’s looks had also been showcased earlier, which include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.



The film is produced by Subaskaran, and directed by TJ Gnanavel with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming project in the south include Kalki 2898 AD with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.