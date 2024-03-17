Teja Sajja: ‘HanuMan’ celebrates India's culture, offers new spin to superhero genre

MUMBAI: The Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film ‘HanuMan’ has been released on OTT after its successful theatrical run.

As the debuts on OTT, Teja has shared that the film celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage while offering a fresh take on the superhero genre.

‘HanuMan’ transports viewers to the imaginary village of Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu, played by Teja, gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri. As Hanumanthu grapples with his newfound powers, Michael (Vinay Rai), fueled by envy and ambition, becomes determined to possess the same abilities at any cost.

The storyline weaves together elements of fantasy and drama as HanuMan and Michael clash in a battle for supremacy over Anjanadri. As the fate of Anjanadri hangs in the balance, audiences will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the ultimate showdown between these two formidable forces.

Director Prasanth Varma said: “‘HanuMan’ is very culturally rooted and unlike any other superhero film the audience would've seen. It's in an Indian storytelling template and has songs, emotions, and everything that audiences across the country connect with. While some audiences may perceive mythological tales as slow or predictable, we've infused 'HanuMan' with an array of interesting elements to keep viewers thoroughly engaged.”

Teja Sajja shared: "I am immensely proud to have been a part of 'HanuMan,' a film that celebrates our rich cultural heritage while offering a fresh take on the superhero genre. Portraying Hanumanthu has been a deeply gratifying experience. The widespread appreciation, not just from Telugu audiences but from across the country, is truly heartening. This movie is undoubtedly a game-changer, and I hope that our audience enjoys the journey as much as I did bringing this iconic character to life.”

Produced by Niranjan Reddy under PrimeShow Entertainment banner, the film is available to stream on ZEE5.