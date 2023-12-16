Teaser of Rohit Shetty's OTT show 'Indian Police Force' out now
The seven-part action series, which marks Shetty's foray into OTT space, will premiere globally on January 19, 2024.
MUMBAI: The makers of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated series 'Indian Police Force', headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, unveiled the teaser.
Billed as a homage to the "relentless commitment of Indian police officers", the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.
the force is on the move, and approaching fast! all units ready? #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Jan 19#RohitShetty @SidMalhotra @TheShilpaShetty @vivekoberoi @itsishatalwar @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt @TSeries #SushwanthPrakash @DJLIJO @Dj_Chetas pic.twitter.com/J7dpaaURqb— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 16, 2023
The teaser of the Amazon Original series opens with a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts.
It then provides the first look at Malhotra's character as well as his co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, as they try to catch the masterminds behind the bomb blasts and save the city.
'Indian Police Force' is the next chapter of Shetty's cop universe that he started with the 2011 movie 'Singham' and expanded with 'Singham Returns' (2014), 'Simmba' (2018) and 'Sooryavanshi' (2021).
The show also stars actors Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.