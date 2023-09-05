Teachers' Day Special: Bollywood songs dedicated to mentors

MUMBAI: Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 in respect of all the teachers and to recognise their contributions to society. This is the best day to appreciate and thank your mentors for their guidance.
Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke The song appeared in the 1974 film ‘Imtihan’ which starred Vinod Khanna, Tanuja and Bindu in the lead roles. Penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The song is so inspiring that it still touches our hearts when we hear it
Kholo Kholo The beautiful song from Aamir Khan’s film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ motivates the students to follow their dreams and identify their skills. Penned by Prasoon Joshi, the song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and was sung by Raman Mahadevan.
Chak Lein De Although the film had nothing to do with the student-teacher bond, this motivational track from the film ‘Chandani Chowk to China’ featured Akshay Kumar training Kung-fu from his trainer to fight the villain. The film failed at the box office, but this song still helps to motivate all gym lovers.
Masti Ki Paathshala The peppy track from the film ‘Rang De Basanti’ featured Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi among others. Despite the fact that the film has nothing to do with teachers, the song is played on Teachers' Day because of its unique and entertaining lyrics.