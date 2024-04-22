Taylor Swift celebrates success of her 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

WASHINGTON: The famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has all the reasons to celebrate. She expressed her excitement over the success of her new album, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Fortnight' singer, shared some positive reviews of 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Swift first reposted Rolling Stone's review, titled, 'Come for the Torture, Stay for the Poetry' with an 'Instant Classic' stamp added. In response she quoted a line from the title track of TTPD, "And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding."

The singer then reshared a five-star review of TTPD from U.K. newspaper and quoted her song "The Alchemy" by writing "These chemicals hit me like whiiiiite wiiiiine."

Swift released her 11th studio album TTPD on April 19 in a surprise double album drop with 31 tracks listed on the project.

According to People, Taylor, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce -- has much to celebrate following the album's release, after breaking multiple Spotify records with the project.

On the day of the album's release, Spotify shared in a news release that Swift had become the most streamed artist in one day and she is an artist with the most streamed album in one day with her new album, achieving over 300 million streams.

On April 20, Spotify also announced that Swift's single 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone from the new album was the most-streamed song in a single day in the streaming platform's history. Swift now has the top three most streamed albums in a single day in Spotify history with Midnights, 1989 (Taylor's Version) and TTPD.

Speaking about her new album on Instagram on April 19, Swift wrote "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album... I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore... it's all yours," reported People.