‘Tamil literature, cinema treasure troves of great satire and comedy’

CHENNAI: BC:AD (Before Children, After Diapers) is a stand-up comedy show, where Anu Vaidyanathan, a comedian, filmmaker, and former triathlete, shares her hilarious take on the transformations that occur in one’s life before and after becoming a parent. In an interview with DT Next, Anu opens up about her journey into stand-up comedy and the challenges she faces as a woman in the industry.



“I picked up comedy quite unintentionally. I was in clown school, trying to learn how to direct a comic performance. I ended up becoming a stand-up comic because the teacher kept picking on me. He made me aware that I had a lot to say but that the stories are out in the world. Not in living a middle-class life taking everything for granted,” Anu explains.

She further mentions how her friends had recognised her storytelling skills back in college, as she would often level uneven situations with clever comebacks. Anu sees stand-up comedy as a means to bridge the disparities she encounters as an artist who embarked on this path after having children. “I love stand-up because it is mostly about ideas in my world. My dad has always been a storyteller and I have seen my parents overcome the toughest of situations with a laugh, a joke, a different take. I think Tamil literature and cinema is a treasure trove of great satire and comedy so, it’s partly genetic,” she expresses.

While Anu has been touring for less than eight months, she is already discovering the intricacies of the craft. Balancing her career and family life is a challenge, but she prioritises being present for her family during the week and ensuring that their needs are met. The comic acknowledges the unique challenge of touring and being away from her family, but she tackles it by focusing on being fully present when she is with them.

“I do face a unique challenge in that touring is essential to this job but also takes a lot of time away from my family. The way I balance that out is to be really there during the week, and take care of all the details so that my core doesn’t suffer from this anxiety of separation. You run into that in any profession so, I have to take it on the chin,” Anu tells us.

Regarding her approach to balancing her creative pursuits, Anu says that she used to be a professional triathlete but no longer actively pursues it. “However, I still maintain my fitness routine and find solace in complaining at the gym.” Anu also emphasised the challenges faced by women in creative fields, particularly in her role as a woman director. “Comedy serves as a platform where I can be myself, articulating awkward truths and finding humour in them.”

Regarding the current landscape for women in stand-up comedy, Anu points out that it is challenging, similar to other creative fields. However, she expressed optimism and drew inspiration from other mothers who have successfully pursued their passions. As we concluded the conversation, she highlighted the support she received from fellow comedians in Chennai, such as (SA) Aravind Subramaniam, Karthik Kumar, and Praveen Kumar, who came together to help her as a newcomer.

Anu will be presenting her show BC: AD (Before Children, After Diapers) on July 14, 8 pm at Medai.