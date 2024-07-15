Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthy name third child, Pavan; share cradle ceremony pics on social media

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy announced that their newborn son has been named as Pavan on Monday.

The actor shared heartfelt moments from the naming and cradle ceremony of their third child in a video posted on social media. In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote, "Aaradhana - Gugan - PAVAN ❤️," which are the names of his daughter and two sons.

The actor shared to X, posted a video where his family is enjoying moments from the naming and cradle ceremony.

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy tied the knot in 2010.

They welcomed their daughter Aaradhana in 2013, son Gugan Doss in 2021, and son Pavan on June 3, 2024.



On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Amaran'. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadharajan. It is slated to hit theatres in September.



The actor will also be seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ upcoming film, tentatively titled 'SK23'.

