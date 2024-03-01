Tamannaah to star in Odela 2, shooting begins

CHENNAI: With its successful run, Odela Railway Station, which was released on OTT in 2022, is back with its sequel titled Odela 2. The crime thriller will see Tamannaah Bhatia playing the main lead. Launched today in Kasi, the team has also officially begun shooting. Created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the movie will be produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

The makers have released the title poster of Odela 2, which shows the trishulam of Lord Shiva. Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy will also be seen in prominent roles.

The sequel is centered around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, showcasing its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy, protecting his village from evil forces.

Soundar Rajan S will be taking care of the cinematography, while Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame will provide the music. Rajeev Nair will be the art director for Odela 2. The other details regarding the film will be released soon.