Tamannaah becomes only actress in South industry to taste success with re-release of Happy Days & Paiyaa

CHENNAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia becomes the only actress in South Industry to have two successful re-releases.

Tamannaah has once again left an indelible mark on the audience's heart, and this time, she did it with the re-release of her most popular Telugu film 'Happy Days' and Tamil film 'Paiyaa', which originally had its theatrical release in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

While 'Paiyaa' headed to the theatres on April 11, 'Happy Days' will be re-released on April 19.

The Pan India star is the only South Indian actress to have had two re-releases, which witnessed a massive response from the audience.

Fans took to social media handles to express how the films have stood the test of time and continue to weave the same kind of magic on screen.

The success of these re-releases reaffirms the actress' status as one of the most beloved stars in the industry.

The actress' cinematic journey is a testament to her versatility and dedication to her craft. Her films serve as a testament to her enduring charm and timeless appeal.

On the work front, Tamannaah is looking forward to the release of her Telugu film 'Odela 2'.

She will also be seen in the Bollywood film 'Vedaa' and Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4'.